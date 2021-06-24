Clorox slides to 52-week low after UBS warns on pandemic letdown

Jun. 24, 2021 10:47 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments

Toilet paper and cleaning products hoarding concept
Anchiy/E+ via Getty Images

  • UBS says the glory days are over for Clorox (CLX +0.0%) as at least some consumer pandemic habits fade.
  • Analyst Peter Grom and team think many categories are still seeing elevated purchase levels for Clorox, but note a downward trend back to where growth was predicted if COVID had not happened.
  • "We see lower category growth and price elasticity impacts on volume (FY22-23e org growth - 60-80bps vs. St) plus margin headwinds from necessary reinvestment to right-size share (FY22-23e OPM -20-30bps vs. St) driving downside to Street FY22-FY23 EPS (UBSe - 5% to -6% vs. St)."
  • UBS starts off coverage on Clorox with a Sell rating and assigns a price target of $166 on Clorox, which is a 22X multiple on PE and 15X multiple on EV/EBITDA. See valuation metrics on Clorox.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.