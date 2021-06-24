Clorox slides to 52-week low after UBS warns on pandemic letdown
Jun. 24, 2021 10:47 AM ETThe Clorox Company (CLX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor15 Comments
- UBS says the glory days are over for Clorox (CLX +0.0%) as at least some consumer pandemic habits fade.
- Analyst Peter Grom and team think many categories are still seeing elevated purchase levels for Clorox, but note a downward trend back to where growth was predicted if COVID had not happened.
- "We see lower category growth and price elasticity impacts on volume (FY22-23e org growth - 60-80bps vs. St) plus margin headwinds from necessary reinvestment to right-size share (FY22-23e OPM -20-30bps vs. St) driving downside to Street FY22-FY23 EPS (UBSe - 5% to -6% vs. St)."
- UBS starts off coverage on Clorox with a Sell rating and assigns a price target of $166 on Clorox, which is a 22X multiple on PE and 15X multiple on EV/EBITDA. See valuation metrics on Clorox.