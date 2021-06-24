JPMorgan recalls employees with no compulsive vaccine status
Jun. 24, 2021 10:54 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)JPMBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Following suit of peers, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is all set to bring employees aboard with no conditions on vaccine passport being stamped or not.
- New York Post cited that, U.S. employees were sent out a note late Wednesday with new guidelines for people joining back in a regular schedule in the office by July 6.
- JPMorgan said employees will be expected back in the office a minimum of 50% and possibly 100% of the time depending on their role and on occupancy limits.
- While employees can choose to decline to disclose their vaccine status, vaccinated employees will be exempt from most coronavirus health protocols like wearing masks and social distancing unlike others who will have to follow protocols.
- CEO Jamie Dimon has been in favor of in-person meetings and events in recent months rather than zoom meetings; he cited, "It doesn't work for people who want to hustle, doesn't work for culture, doesn't work for idea generation. By September it'll look like just it did before. We are getting blowback about coming back internally but that's life."
- On the contrary, Morgan Stanley decided to ban unvaccinated workers from NY office amid the spread of Delta variant.
- Goldman Sachs in early June indicated that employees must report their vaccination status to the company.