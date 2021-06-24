Keppel, Sembcorp in talks to combine offshore and marine businesses
- Keppel Corp. (OTCPK:KPELF) and rig-builder Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) say they have started talks to potentially combine their struggling offshore and marine businesses.
- The Singapore-listed companies say they signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to consider combining Keppel Offshore & Marine with Sembcorp Marine.
- Keppel says it could receive shares in the new entity and as much as 500M Singapore dollars (US$371.5M) if the deal goes through.
- Separately, Sembcorp Marine says it plans to raise up to S$1.5B in a rights issue to strengthen its balance sheet.
- Temasek Holdings last year abandoned an effort to take control of Keppel after the rig-builder posted heavy losses.