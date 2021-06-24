Castor Maritime inks new charter agreement for M/V Magic Argo dry bulk carrier
- Shipping company Castor Maritime (CTRM) has announced a new charter agreement for the M/V Magic Argo Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier.
- The 2009 built M/V Magic Argo commenced employment under a new time charter contract on June 23, 2021, at a daily gross charter rate of $33,000 and term of around 100 days.
- Castor Maritime also announced the delivery of a 2006 Korean-built MR1 tanker, M/T Wonder Formosa, which it agreed to acquire on April 30, 2021. The tanker has been added to Scorpio’s Handy Plus Pool that specializes in the employment of MR1 tanker vessels.
