Microsoft unveils Windows 11 for holiday 2021 release
Jun. 24, 2021 11:31 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) officially introduces the Windows 11 operating system, which will be released to the general public by the holiday season this year. The OS will roll out to testers starting next week.
- The design updates include a centered Start button that launches a redesigned Start menu, and a new multitasking menu that allows users to snap an app into a grid layout. Teams also now integrates directly into the Windows taskbar.
- The new app store won't charge any fees to developers. App store "cuts" have gained more attention since Fortnite publisher's antitrust suit against Apple and its iOS App Store policies.
- Microsoft is partnering with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to bring Android apps to Windows 11.
- Windows 11 takes some of its design elements from the recently canceled Windows 10X OS, which was originally intended for dual-screen devices.
- Microsoft shares are currently up slightly to $267.18.
