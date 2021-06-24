PIMCO projects inflation will peak in the coming months

  • The global investment management firm PIMCO projects that inflation in developed markets will peak in the upcoming months.
  • In a recent report put out by PIMCO, they stated: “Overall, we forecast developed market inflation to end 2021 running at a 3% average annual pace, before moderating back to 1.5% in 2022 – below developed market central bank targets.”
  • As investors continue to build their opinions on the inflationary environment, they should look to the consumer price index data. Annual inflation rates in the U.S. accelerated to 5% in May of 2021 from 4.2% in April. The next date for released data of June 2021 will come out on July 13th, a few weeks out. See a monthly CPI data chart below.

Above is a monthly CPI data chart provided by tradingeconomics.com.

  • What are the investment implications moving forward becomes the question that is on the minds of market participants? According to PIMCO: “We see fewer high-conviction opportunities and believe valuations are generally rich, we think it makes sense to be patient and maintain liquidity and flexibility in our portfolios to respond to opportunities.”
  • Furthermore, according to the note, PIMCO also stated: “Single name selection will likely continue to be an important alpha driver in specialist credit mandates, with a likely focus on financials, cyclicals, housing-related sectors, and COVID-19 recovery trades.”
  • For investors that fall in line with PIMCO’s viewpoint they may wish to analyze the following exchange traded funds:
  • ETFs: Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE), Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR), and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • To learn and understand more information, read the full report put out by PIMCO.
  • In other exchange traded fund news, Brazil becomes the second country inside the Americas to launch a bitcoin exchange traded fund.
