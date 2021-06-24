Transgene enrolls first patient in mid-stage TG4001 cancer trial
- Transgene (OTCPK:TRGNF) announces that the first patient has been enrolled in a mid-stage trial evaluating the combination of TG4001 with avelumab in patients with HPV16-positive anogenital tumors.
- TG4001 is an investigational vaccine targeting HPV-positive tumors, including cervical, anal, and other anogenital cancers.
- Based on data from the Phase Ib/II part of the trial, Transgene is progressing the development of the TG4001 combination, through an extended collaboration with the alliance of Merck KGaA and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), which is supplying avelumab.
- The trial is focusing on patients with recurrent or metastatic HPV16-positive anogenital cancer, including cervical, vulvar, vaginal, penile, and anal cancer, without liver metastases.
- Patients will be randomized to either receive the combination regimen of the therapeutic vaccine TG4001 and avelumab or avelumab alone.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is progression-free survival (PFS) according to RECIST 1.1.
- An interim analysis will be performed after the enrollment of about 50 patients. Transgene expects to post interim analysis data around the end of 2022.