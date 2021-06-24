Ford loses chief technical officer as tug-of-war between auto and tech for talent continues
Jun. 24, 2021
- Ford Motor (F -1.2%) confirms that Chief Technology Officer Ken Washington is leaving to become a vice president of software engineering at Amazon.
- Washington's departure is a called significant with the automaker accelerating its plans to build connected, electric and autonomous vehicles.
- Jim Buczkowski will be taking on interim responsibility for Ford's research and advanced engineering team while a permanent successor for Washington is identified. Buczkowski is currently responsible for research and design of electrical and electronic systems at Ford.
- The tug-of-war between tech companies and automakers has intensified with upstarts like Fisker, Canoo and Lucid Motors going public just as Detroit automakers turn to electrification and companies like Waymo, Cruise, Google and Baidu exploring self-driving vehicle technology. Tesla has also notably lost some key execs in its growth push.
