Techs, cyclicals holding up, with Nasdaq leading S&P 500, Dow Jones

  • The stock market continues to grind higher in the absence of major catalysts, while the bond market looks content to sit tight.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.9%, Dow (DJI) +0.7% and S&P (SP500) +0.5% are all higher, with a mix of growth and value leading.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is still flat around 1.49%.
  • Gold and oil are little changed as well.
  • Nine of 11 S&P sectors are still higher. Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is in the lead with Twitter, Discovery and Viacom leading.
  • XLC is followed by Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and then Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), with banks up ahead of stress tests.
  • JPMorgan says it won't require employees returning to work to be vaccinated.
  • Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is the lagging sector.
  • Tesla still leads the megacaps, up another 5%, but Amazon has turned negative.
  • Just ahead of Tesla on the S&P gainers list is Eli Lilly, which will file a marketing application for its Alzheimer's therapy this year.
  • That's having a knock-on effect on Biogen, the biggest S&P decliner, which got a breakthrough therapy tag designation for its drug yesterday.

