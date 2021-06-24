Techs, cyclicals holding up, with Nasdaq leading S&P 500, Dow Jones
Jun. 24, 2021
- The stock market continues to grind higher in the absence of major catalysts, while the bond market looks content to sit tight.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.9%, Dow (DJI) +0.7% and S&P (SP500) +0.5% are all higher, with a mix of growth and value leading.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is still flat around 1.49%.
- Gold and oil are little changed as well.
- Nine of 11 S&P sectors are still higher. Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is in the lead with Twitter, Discovery and Viacom leading.
- XLC is followed by Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) and then Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), with banks up ahead of stress tests.
- JPMorgan says it won't require employees returning to work to be vaccinated.
- Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) is the lagging sector.
- Tesla still leads the megacaps, up another 5%, but Amazon has turned negative.
- Just ahead of Tesla on the S&P gainers list is Eli Lilly, which will file a marketing application for its Alzheimer's therapy this year.
- That's having a knock-on effect on Biogen, the biggest S&P decliner, which got a breakthrough therapy tag designation for its drug yesterday.