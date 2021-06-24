Paychex FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jun. 24, 2021 12:11 PM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Friday, June 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+9.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $980.02M (+7.1% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted Ebitda of $375.4M; and Funds held for clients of $3.92B.
- Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward.