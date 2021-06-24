CarMax Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Jun. 24, 2021 12:21 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+613.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.22B (+92.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect used vehicle sales to be $5.31B; Gross margin estimate is pegged at 12.5%.
  • Over the last 1 year, KMX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.
