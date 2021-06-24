Green Dot stock gains after bank teams up with Walmart for MoneyCard
Jun. 24, 2021 12:38 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT), WMTGDOT, WMTBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Green Dot (GDOT +0.6%) and Walmart (WMT +0.9%) team up to launch the Walmart MoneyCard, which offers demand deposit accounts to help the retailer's customers save money.
- Green Dot shares rose as much as 4.0% after the announcement as Walmart's 1M+ MoneyCard holders can access Green Dot's digital banking platform and other money management features.
- Julia Unger, vice president of financial services at Walmart, says the card provides "a more convenient and innovative way for customers to manage their finances," offering "cash back, overdraft protection, direct deposit, interest on savings and more."
- In February, Green Dot hired Amit Parikh form Apple to lead its Banking as a Service division