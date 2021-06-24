Apogee Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jun. 24, 2021 12:25 PM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, June 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (+146.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $288.8M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.