Chinese ingredients firm Bon Natural Life's stock pops 110%+ intraday after U.S. IPO (update)
Jun. 24, 2021 12:28 PM ETBon Natural Life Limited (BON)IFFBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Chinese natural-ingredients maker Bon Natural Life Ltd. (NASDAQ:BON) popped more than 100% intraday Thursday in the first trading session following the small-cap stock’s U.S. IPO.
- Bon Natural shares rose to as high as $10.53 on the Nasdaq, up 110.6% from the initial public offering’s $5-a-share price.
- BON later pulled back, but nonetheless finished the session at $7.20, ahead 44%.
- The Chinese company makes plant-based ingredients used by manufacturers to create health supplements, perfumes, foods and other goods.
- BON wrote in its F-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it mostly caters to Chinese manufacturers, but also counts multinationals like International Flavor & Fragrance Inc. (NYSE:IFF) and privately held Mars Wrigley among its clients. Additionally, the company is developing a direct-to-consumer channel.
- Bon Natural sold 2.2M shares through its IPO, exceeding the 2M shares that it initially planned to offer. However, the company cut underwriters’ options for overallotment shares to just 330,000 from the 3M previously anticipated.
- The IPO priced at the $5 per share that the company had expected.
- BON wrote in its F-1 that it had 5.8M shares outstanding prior to the IPO, which will presumably add 2.2M to 2.53M more shares depending on whether underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- That would give the company 8M to 8.33M shares outstanding in total. At $5 a share, that values BON at $40M to $41.6M even before Thursday’s run-up. However, that’s still a small-cap valuation that could make the stock volatile.
- On the plus side, Bon Natural wrote in its F-1 that it’s profitable, earning $3.1M in 2020 on $18.2M of revenues:
- But as with other U.S.-listed Chinese firms, BON actually sold investors shares in a Cayman Islands holding company that has interests in Bon Natural’s business but not equity in the Chinese operation itself.