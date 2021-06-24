Chinese solar product ban seen boosting First Solar
- First Solar (FSLR +7.1%) surges as much as 9%, its biggest intraday gain since January, following the Biden administration's narrowly focused ban on Chinese-made solar products from the Xinjiang region.
- The order affects the import of silica-based products made by Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., which is the major supplier of metallurgical silicon used to make polysilicon for customers including Daqo New Energy (DQ +0.6%).
- Daqo shares, which opened sharply lower, have rebounded and now trade higher; Jefferies analysts note Daqo's Xinjiang unit was placed on the U.S. export ban list but the company itself was not.
- U.S. solar companies, which rely on imported photovoltaic panels, already had begun shuffling supply chains in anticipation of the action.
- The order should not affect the majority of imports, according to Height Capital analyst Benjamin Salisbury.
- Among other solar names: MAXN +10.9%, SPWR +4.7%, JKS +1.6%, SEDG +1.3%, CSIQ +0.9%, ENPH +0.5%, NOVA -3.2%, RUN -3.9%.
- ETF: TAN
- The news is "a positive for First Solar given they do not use polysilicon," Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne says, which likely will "lead to accelerating orders from utility-scale developers to avoid traceability issues in the future."
- Osborne also thinks the move supports First Solar's planned new panel factory in Ohio.