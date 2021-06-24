Monte Rosa Therapeutics trades 15% higher in market debut
Jun. 24, 2021
- In its first day of trading, shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are up 15.8% to $22 in afternoon trading.
- The company priced its upsided IPO of 11.7M common shares at $19.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$222.3M.
- Monte Rosa's lead program is a series of molecular glue degrader ("MGD") molecules being developed to treat various types of lung cancer.
- These MGDs can induce protein-protein interactions, enabling the elimination of protein targets without binding pockets -- so-called undruggable proteins by conventional drug discovery approaches.