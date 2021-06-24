Institutional investors still on the short-interest bandwagon: BofA survey
Jun. 24, 2021
- The meme stock phenomenon has put stocks with high short interest levels under the microscope.
- It also exposed a number of hedge funds betting heavily against stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC), including one London-based fund that just shut its doors.
- But while the spotlight was on Reddit's (REDDIT) WallStreetBets crowd and a retail army buying deep-out-of-the-money calls, institutional investors are still big fans of using short interest to gain an edge on the market, according to BofA Securities.
- In its 30th annual Institutional Factor Survey, BofA got responses from 116 institutional investors.
- Using short interest was in the top 10 factors those responding considered for their portfolios at 47%.
- "Amid heightened volatility of 2020, investors were looking for alpha opportunities based on short interest, as rapidly increasing or decreasing short positions may lead to significant price moves," strategists led by Savita Subramaniam wrote in the survey.
- "Use of Short Interest hit a record level in 2020 since we began asking in 2014," she says. "In 2021, Short Interest usage remains near record levels, amid highly shorted stocks’ unusual performance patterns in 1H21."
- Still, the vast majority of institutional investors are value investors.
- Low P/E was cited as a factor by 78% or respondents, the top criterion for the 16th year running.
- "Cash-flow valuation measures were more popular before the Global Financial Crisis, but Forward P/E has firmly taken the reins post-GFC," Subramaniam says. "EV/EBITDA was the next most popular valuation factor, and our work suggests that shifting from P/E to EV/EBITDA makes sense at this point - as this factor outperformed 75% of the time in prior Mid-Cycle periods, the regime we are in today."
