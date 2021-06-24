RL Lodging to unlock significant value via revenue enhancements, margin expansion initiatives
Jun. 24, 2021 1:12 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)RLJBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ -0.3%) CEO comments: "With this positive backdrop, we are even more confident in our ability to execute on our embedded value initiatives which will amplify our EBITDA growth throughout this cycle. The opportunities that we are currently pursuing and have detailed in the presentation are expected to unlock $23 to $28M in incremental EBITDA, representing an important catalyst to creating meaningful shareholder value."
- The company seeks to unlock significant embedded value across three areas of opportunity - revenue enhancements ($9-$11M), 2022 conversions ($7-$10M) and margin expansions ($7M+) - creating ~$325M of value.
- Snapshot of the company's three strategies indicating significant value creation:
- The company also plans for additional conversions to unlock significant embedded value which include Wyndham Portfolio (remaining 6) and 8-10 additional opportunities; these represent ~20% of portfolio and the company expects to execute two conversions annually.
- RLG estimates the pipeline of 2022-2023 renewals should be able to generate incremental margin improvement (~20 basis points) and EBITDA ($3M in incremental EBITDA).
- Embedded Value Creation Update