SPAC M3-Brigade Acquisition II gains on report of deal to take Syniverse public
Jun. 24, 2021 1:21 PM ETM3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC), TWLO, CGCG, TWLO, MBACBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SPAC M3-Brigage Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) rose 1.5% on a report that the company in talks to take messaging company Syniverse Technologies public.
- The deal is expected to value Tampa-based Syniverse at about $3B including debt, according to an earlier Bloomberg report. PE firm Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) has owned the company since 2011.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in March confirmed a $750M minority stake in mobile marketer Syniverse.
- Also see, M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. Announces Closing of $400 Million Initial Public Offering.