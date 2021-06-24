Staffing 360 Solutions trades high on expected improvement in Q2 revenue, gross profit
Jun. 24, 2021 1:33 PM ETStaffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF +8.6%) expects an improvement in Q2 led by increasing business flow in all three of its Business Streams for the eleven weeks through the middle of June.
- It sees ~20% Y/Y revenue growth (27% growth excluding the business disposed of in September) and ~20% growth in gross profit which is in line with the growth in revenue and gross profit for Q2 discussed during Q1.
- Revenues in excess of $52M (consensus revenue of $51.5M) and operating profit of $457K as compared with a loss in year ago quarter of $1.5M led by reduction in operating expenses to $8.2M from $9M amid cost saving initiatives.
- Interest charges are seen below $1.1M for Q2,a reduction in the first six months of $2.2M, Y/Y or ~50%.
- The company also recently received notification from the Small Business Administration of the full forgiveness of the $10M PPP loan made to Monroe Staffing Services, its indirect wholly owned subsidiary.
- It has further applied for forgiveness of an additional $9.4M of PPP loans.