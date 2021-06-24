Medical-networking app Doximity's stock pops 104%, valuing firm at some $9B (update)

  • Popular medical-networking platform Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) soared more than 100% Thursday following an IPO that priced above its expected range, with the initial public offering and subsequent rally valuing the company at some $9B.
  • DOCS opened at $41.17 shortly after 1 p.m. ET and soared to as high as $53.89 shortly before the close, up 107.3% from its $26-a-share initial public offering price.
  • Shares pulled back a bit at the session's end, but still finished 103.9% higher at $53.
  • DOCS had already priced well above of its expected $20-$23/share IPO price, valuing the firm at some $4.6B on a non-diluted basis even before Thursday's rally. The first-day gains took the company's value to about $9.4B.
  • Doximity runs a popular app that allows doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to socialize, conduct telehealth visits, send secure patient-related messages and more.
  • The company wrote in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that more than 80% of U.S. physicians used the platform as of March 31.
  • DOCS doesn’t generally charge medical workers to use the platform, making money instead from pharma companies, hospitals and other medical businesses that pay for marketing, job postings/recruiting, telehealth visits and other services.
  • Still, the company is already profitable. Doximity wrote in its S-1 that revenues shot up 77.7% in the fiscal year ended March 31 to reach $206.9M. That helped Doximity boost net income 69% to $50.2M during its latest fiscal year:

  • Doximity and some of its existing stockholders sold 23.3M Class A shares through the IPO. They also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as about 3.5M extra shares for overallotments.
  • All told, the firm expects to gross about $494.3M from the IPO. Doximity wrote in its S-1 that it plans to use the money for working capital, growth strategies, general corporate purposes and possible future acquisitions.
  • Seeking Alpha's Donovan Jones recently wrote that DOCS has "been impressive across all metrics ... so [the stock] is worth consideration."
