Darden Restaurants rallies as strong traffic overshadows inflation headwinds
Jun. 24, 2021 1:51 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Darden Restaurants (DRI +3.4%) rallies after the restaurant operator turned in a strong quarter as dine-in traffic flooded back in during the quarter. Investors may be attention to what was not said by Darden management as much as what was said. Unlike some restaurant operators, Darden did not call out significant labor and food inflation costs in its release.
- The early reaction from analysts to the Darden report is positive.
- Cowen analyst Andrew Charles (Outperform): "Darden reported solid fiscal 4Q21 results and guided 2022 sales and EBITDA in excess of Consensus Metrix for a company that typically guides conservatively. We believe the dividend of $1.10/per share vs pre-COVID-19 $0.88/per share signals confidence in the increased earnings power of the model."
- Wells Fargo (Overweight): "We did not learn anything in this release to knock us off our bullish thesis, with the Q/outlook suggesting that top line, EBITDA, and returns are accelerating relative to historical trends due to idiosyncratic drivers and not just a function of a rising tide lifting all boats."
