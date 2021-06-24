VNUE receives $8M equity funding commitment

Jun. 24, 2021 1:52 PM ETVNUE, Inc. (VNUE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • VNUE (OTCQB:VNUE -9.0%) entered into a securities purchase agreement for the sale of up to $8M of its common stock for accelerating its development and execution of its Soundstr MRT platform and to put some much-needed infrastructure around the company to set it up for growth.
  • The investment is backed by NY-based private investment and management group, GHS Investments.
  • The company expects that the capital will fuel its revenue, product availability and marketing presence over the next 18 months and more.
