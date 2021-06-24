Google News Showcase headed for Canada after new publisher deals
Jun. 24, 2021 2:38 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLGOOGL, GOOGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Google News Showcase (GOOG +0.7%, GOOGL +0.4%) is set to arrive in Canada, the latest of its regional news moves, after Google signed deals with six more Canadian publishers.
- That brings the total to eight publishers that “represent national, regional and local news that touches communities in both official languages from coast-to-coast-to-coast,” and Google is still working actively on new agreements.
- Now joining are The Globe and Mail, Black Press Media, SaltWire Network, The Winnipeg Free Press, Glacier Media and MétroMédia, joining Village Media and Narcity.
- Google has pressed its News Showcase efforts (which pay publishers to curate stories for its news products) even as governments resist to varying degrees and consider legislation that enforces compulsory licensing in place of such voluntary deals. In Australia, that's resulted in imposed bargaining rules between publishers and digital platforms.