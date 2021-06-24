Canada Goose to phase out fur as sustainable evolution continues

  • Canada Goose (GOOS +4.1%) says it will end the use of all fur in the products it sells.
  • The company says it will use a phased approach to stop purchasing fur by the end of 2021 and cease manufacturing with fur no later than the end of 2022.
  • The retailer has already been making a sustainable pivot and expanding across geographies and climates with products in new categories
  • Earlier this year, Canada Goose launched its most sustainable parka to date, the Standard Expedition Parka, followed by the introduction of a new category of lightweight down jackets, the Cypress and Crofton.
  • In 2019, Canada Goose announced its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions and reduce emissions by more than 80% from current levels by 2025.
