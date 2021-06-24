EU commercial vehicle new registrations rose 51.3% in May
- Commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union increased 51.3% to 165,363 units in May, followed by +179.2% in April.
- Spain saw the highest growth with +89.6%, followed by Italy +51.3%, Germany +46.4% and France +28.4%.
- On YTD basis, commercial vehicle registrations boosted by 43.9% to 838,941 units. Italy recorded +69.5%, followed by France +55.2%, Spain +51.9% and Germany +20.3%.
- New light commercial vehicles registrations saw strong growth with 138,429new vans for the month, reflecting double digit growth in Italy +74.9%, Spain +55.4%, France +59.3% and Germany +21.8%.
- New heavy commercial vehicles registrations up 74.9% to 20,601 units. Spain provided a strong boost with a triple-digit increase +128.5%, followed by Italy +72.5%, Germany +48.2% and France +12.6%.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles advanced 64.6%, led by 203.8% growth in Poland.
- Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches soared 18.1% to 1,863 units.
- Source: ACEA
- Sector Watch: Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), Ford (NYSE:F), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTC:HYMLF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), Aston Martin Lagonda (OTCPK:AMGDF), Reanult (OTC:RNSDF).