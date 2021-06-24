PerkinElmer on track to snap winning streak on lower-than-expected guidance
Jun. 24, 2021 3:07 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (PKI -1.8%) is set to record its first intra-day loss in more than two weeks after the company’s 2023 guidance came below expectations.
- On its Virtual Investor and Analyst Day, PerkinElmer projected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to reach at least $6.50 slightly below the consensus estimates at $6.63.
- However, as it pursues a total addressable market worth $85B, almost triple the size in 2015, the company expects 2023 revenue to exceed $4B compared to $3.9B of consensus.
- In comparison early this year, with its Q1 2021 financials, PerkinElmer projected $4.4B of GAAP revenue and $9.40 of adjusted EPS for this year.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha with a buy rating on the stock notes that PerkinElmer “may be a sleep-well-at-night type of investment for long-term investors.”