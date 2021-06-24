Cemex sees 2021 EBITDA hitting $3.1B, net debt cut by $2B

Jun. 24, 2021 3:38 PM ETCEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)CXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Cemex (CX +8.9%) shares rally after the company raised its FY 2021 EBITDA guidance to a higher than expected $3.1B, citing strong demand helped by fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and other markets.
  • In an investor presentation, Cemex says it expects to achieve an investment grade rating by 2022, and forecasts a 3x leverage ratio by Q2 2021, two-and-a-half years ahead of schedule.
  • Cemex says it should reduce net debt by $2B this year, driven by free cash flow generation, the sale of CO2 credits earlier this year and the issuance of $1B of subordinated notes.
  • The company also expects growth investments alone will add ~$400M to EBITDA by 2023.
  • However, historic valuation analysis indicates the stock is overvalued, Seeking Value Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
