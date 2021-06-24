Nike EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue

  • Nike (NYSE:NKE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.42.
  • Revenue of $12.34B (+95.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.32B.
  • Gross margin for the fourth quarter increased 850 basis points to 45.8 percent.
  • “FY21 was a pivotal year for NIKE as we brought our Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy to life across the marketplace. Fueled by our momentum, we continue to invest in innovation and our digital leadership to set the foundation for NIKE’s long-term growth.” said John Donahoe, President & CEO.
  • Shares +2.6%.
