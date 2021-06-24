CalAmp slips 5% as supply shortages spur revenue miss
Jun. 24, 2021 4:30 PM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)CAMPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is 5.4% lower postmarket following a Q1 earnings report where revenue growth fell just short of expectations despite software/subscriptions hitting a record.
- Revenues overall rose 8% to $79.7M.
- And net loss narrowed slightly, to $6M from a year-ago loss of $6.6M.
- "Our SaaS business is benefiting from a strong recovery from the prior year low-point at the onset of the pandemic, and there are signs of increased business activity not only in the U.S. but also in our targeted geographies around the world in support of customers' 3G-to-4G upgrades," says CEO Jeff Gardner.
- Revenue breakout: Software & Subscription Services, $35M (up 26.2%); Telematics Products, $44.6M (down 2.9%).
- It's sticking with a policy of not providing guidance, with visibility into product shipments uncertain due to supply shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.
