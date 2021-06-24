Progress stock climbs after raising full-year guidance
Jun. 24, 2021 4:35 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)PRGSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares are up 4.2% after hours following Q2 bests with revenue up 26% on the year and EPS coming in at $0.82 versus the $0.69 consensus.
- ARR was $437M, up 23% on the year.
- Adjusted operating margin fell one percentage point on the year to 38%.
- “Our outperformance was driven by a combination of strength in our core business coupled with our acquired DevOps products from Chef, which is achieving nearly all of the integration synergies we expected ahead of schedule. The combination of another quarter of outperformance in our core businesses along with Chef proceeding ahead of plan makes us increasingly confident in our expectations for a strong year," says CEO Yogesh Gupta.
- For Q3, Progress guides for revenue of $129-132M (consensus: $132.05M) and diluted EPS of $0.81-0.83 (consensus: $0.85).
- The company raised its full-year outlook to $529-535M (consensus: $525M; prior: $519-527M), EPS of $3.46-3.50 (consensus: $3.40; prior: $3.38-3.42), and operating margin of 39% vs. the previous estimate of 38%.
