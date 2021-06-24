CTO Realty Growth acquires The Shops at Texas for $72.5M
Jun. 24, 2021 4:36 PM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor9 Comments
- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) acquired The Shops at Legacy North, an ~236K sq. foot retail-driven mixed-use lifestyle property in Plano, Texas.
- The Shops are currently 83% occupied and has accessibility to a large concentration of Fortune 500 Companies.
- The property was purchased through a 1031 like-kind exchange using $12.2M of restricted cash generated from the company’s earlier completed property dispositions, $15M of new term loan proceeds from the company’s partial exercise of its accordion option in its existing term loan, available cash, and draws from the company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.
- The company expects reverse funding a portion of the property acquisition cost through additional assets sales by way of 1031 like-kind exchange, including its earlier announced disposition of six properties to Alpine Income Property Trust; to be closed in the next 30 days.