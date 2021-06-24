Taysha initiated buy at Truist citing the platform and upcoming data reads
Jun. 24, 2021 4:42 PM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)TSHABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Truist initiated the coverage of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) with a buy recommendation predicting that positive updates in H2 2021 for two of the company’s assets namely TSHA-120 and TSHA-101 “could serve as positive read-throughs” to Taysha’s other pipeline programs.
- The analyst Joon Lee argues that the “vector, GMP manufacturing process and intrathecal route of delivery” used in Taysha’s other portfolio programs are similar to that used in TSHA-120 and TSHA-101.
- The 12-month price target at $60.00 per share implies a premium of ~127.8% to the close. However, due to the nature of the company’s platform, the analyst forecasts ~2,000% upside and ~81.0% downside based on long-term bull/bear scenarios.
- In H2 2021 Taysha has two key data readouts. TSHA-120 undergoing studies for giant axonal neuropathy is on track to generate clinical data from a subset of patients while Phase 1/2 trial for TSHA-101 targeting GM2 gangliosidosis is set to report preliminary safety and biomarker data.