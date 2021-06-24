Granite bags $16M rehabilitation project at Anchorage International Airport
Jun. 24, 2021 5:47 PM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)GVABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) awarded a $16M bid-build contract to rehabilitate three taxiways at Anchorage International Airport by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities in Anchorage, Alaska.
- The contract is anticipated to be included in Q2 committed and awarded projects.
- The rehabilitation work is expected to begin in July 2021 and projected to be completed by September 2022.
- “This project is a great win for our fixed hot plant facility in Anchorage. Milling and paving is a core part of our business, so this project is a perfect fit for our strengths here in Alaska.” said Derek Betts, regional VP.
- Previous day, company secured a $20M of bike trail project in California