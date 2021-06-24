Granite bags $16M rehabilitation project at Anchorage International Airport

  • Granite (NYSE:GVA) awarded a $16M bid-build contract to rehabilitate three taxiways at Anchorage International Airport by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities in Anchorage, Alaska.
  • The contract is anticipated to be included in Q2 committed and awarded projects.
  • The rehabilitation work is expected to begin in July 2021 and projected to be completed by September 2022.
  • “This project is a great win for our fixed hot plant facility in Anchorage. Milling and paving is a core part of our business, so this project is a perfect fit for our strengths here in Alaska.” said Derek Betts, regional VP.
  • Previous day, company secured a $20M of bike trail project in California
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.