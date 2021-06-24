T-Mobile adds Letitia Long to board to fill national security role
Jun. 24, 2021 5:50 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has appointed Letitia A. Long to its board.
- She'll also serve as the company's national security director - part of national security commitments T-Mobile made tied to its buyout of Sprint - and on the nominating and corporate governance committee.
- Long served as the fifth director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and was the first woman to lead a major U.S. intelligence agency. That's part of a 40-year career in security and intelligence.
- “Tish Long is a trailblazer in the field of global security and intelligence, and we are so pleased that she will bring her valuable expertise to the T-Mobile US board,” says Chairman Tim Höttges.