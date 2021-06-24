Bioventus trades higher post-market with minority investment in Vaporox
Jun. 24, 2021 5:40 PM ETBioventus Inc. (BVS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- US medical device company Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is trading 5.26% higher post-market after announcing a minority investment in Vaporox, a developer of diabetic foot ulcer wound healing therapy.
- Terms of the investment were not revealed. The transaction will not be material to Bioventus.
- Chris Yamamoto, Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategy for Bioventus, said, "The investment in Vaporox represents an attractive valuation entry point and allows us to take a phased approach to a potential acquisition." He added, "We see a significant opportunity ahead of Bioventus to consolidate highly strategic assets that we expect will ultimately drive accretive revenue growth to our business."
- Pursuant to the investment, Yamamoto will serve on the Vaporox Board.
- Based in Denver, Colorado, Vaporox's patented ultrasonic technology, Vaporous Hyperoxia Therapy™, which has demonstrated the ability to heal ~85% of diabetic foot ulcers that were unresponsive to the current standard of care.
