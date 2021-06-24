Chevron not cutting conventional energy business, CFO says
Jun. 24, 2021 6:20 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)CVXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has no plans to reduce its oil and gas business in favor of more wind and solar energy unlike some rivals, CFO Pierre Breber tells Reuters, despite pressure to lower carbon emissions.
- The company will invest ~$3B through 2028 toward lowering emissions, including $2B allocated to address lowering carbon emissions in its own operations and another $750M for renewable fuels such as renewable natural gas, Breber said today at a Reuters energy transition conference.
- Chevron shareholders voted last month in favor of a non-binding resolution calling on the company to reduce emissions generated by the use of its products.
- Chevron's recently raised quarterly dividend is "not compatible" with its credit risks, Fun Trading writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.