Newmont sets GHG targets in initial climate strategy report

Jun. 23, 2021 7:17 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Newmont (NYSE:NEM) unveiled its first Climate Strategy Report today, outlining the company's climate related risks and opportunities, strategic planning, and ways to achieve its climate targets.
  • The company sets 2030 greenhouse gas emissions targets at 32% lower for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and a 30% reduction lower for Scope 3 emissions.
  • Newmont says it is one of only two gold mining companies in the world and one of 12 companies on the S&P 500 to set climate targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative.
  • The company says its $500M Carbon Reduction Fund will support implementation of technologies, emissions reduction projects and other climate initiatives to reach its 2030 targets.
  • Newmont missed Q1 estimates but remains the favorite long-term gold miner for Fun Trading, whose analysis is published on Seeking Alpha.
