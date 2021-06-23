Newmont sets GHG targets in initial climate strategy report
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) unveiled its first Climate Strategy Report today, outlining the company's climate related risks and opportunities, strategic planning, and ways to achieve its climate targets.
- The company sets 2030 greenhouse gas emissions targets at 32% lower for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, and a 30% reduction lower for Scope 3 emissions.
- Newmont says it is one of only two gold mining companies in the world and one of 12 companies on the S&P 500 to set climate targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative.
- The company says its $500M Carbon Reduction Fund will support implementation of technologies, emissions reduction projects and other climate initiatives to reach its 2030 targets.
