Biopharmaceuticals reagents provider Alpha Teknova prices upsized IPO at $16
Jun. 25, 2021 12:21 AM ETAlpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO)TKNOBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Alpha Teknova (TKNO) has priced its upsized IPO of 6M common shares at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$96M.
- The company initially filed to offer 5M shares at a price range of $14-$16.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
- Trading kicks off June 25.
- Closing date is June 29.
- Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.
- The company recorded net sales of $9.1M with a revenue growth of ~49% Y/Y and net loss of $0.7M for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
- Teknova provides custom products and reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Teknova IPO and stated, "TKNO is growing quickly, produced earnings in 2020 and appears well positioned in a growing industry, so the IPO stock is worth a close look."