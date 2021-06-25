Biopharmaceuticals reagents provider Alpha Teknova prices upsized IPO at $16

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO)

  • Alpha Teknova (TKNO) has priced its upsized IPO of 6M common shares at $16.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$96M.
  • The company initially filed to offer 5M shares at a price range of $14-$16.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900K shares.
  • Trading kicks off June 25.
  • Closing date is June 29.
  • Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • The company recorded net sales of $9.1M with a revenue growth of ~49% Y/Y and net loss of $0.7M for the three months ended March 31, 2021.
  • Teknova provides custom products and reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Teknova IPO and stated, "TKNO is growing quickly, produced earnings in 2020 and appears well positioned in a growing industry, so the IPO stock is worth a close look."
