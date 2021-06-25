Gene editing firm Graphite Bio prices upsized IPO at $17
Jun. 24, 2021 11:50 PM ETGraphite Bio, Inc. (GRPH)SCD, GRPHBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Graphite Bio (GRPH) has priced its upsized IPO of 14M common shares at $17.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of $238M.
- The company initially filed to offer 12.5M shares at a price range of $15-$17.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 2.1M shares.
- Trading commences June 25.
- Closing date is June 29.
- Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers.
- Graphite Bio is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company to develop a therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases.
- The company's lead product candidate GPH101 has the potential to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease (SCD) and restore normal adult hemoglobin (HgbA) expression. Below is an overview of company's pipeline.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Graphite Bio IPO and stated, "GRPH has shown promising preclinical results, but the IPO is ultra-high-risk and likely more suited to institutional shareholders with long-term hold time horizons."