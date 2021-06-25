Regeneron/Sanofi's Libtayo OK'd in Europe for skin cancer
Jun. 25, 2021 1:38 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYREGN, SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce that the European Commission (EC) has approved the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).
- The European Commission approval is based on data from the largest prospective clinical trial (n=119) in patients with advanced BCC previously treated with an HHI to date.
- Libtayo-treated patients experienced an objective response rate (ORR) of 32% by independent central review and an ORR of 29% by investigator assessment.
- Libtayo is now approved for three advanced cancers in the European Union