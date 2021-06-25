Regeneron/Sanofi's Libtayo OK'd in Europe for skin cancer

Jun. 25, 2021 1:38 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), SNYREGN, SNYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Skin tumors, moles and spots, 3d section of the skin layer
Naeblys/iStock via Getty Images

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announce that the European Commission (EC) has approved the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) to treat adults with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma (BCC) who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor (HHI).
  • The European Commission approval is based on data from the largest prospective clinical trial (n=119) in patients with advanced BCC previously treated with an HHI to date.
  • Libtayo-treated patients experienced an objective response rate (ORR) of 32% by independent central review and an ORR of 29% by investigator assessment.
  • Libtayo is now approved for three advanced cancers in the European Union
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.