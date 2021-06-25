How did Peter Thiel accumulate $5B in a tax-free Roth IRA?
Jun. 25, 2021 4:32 AM ETPYPLBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor177 Comments
- Only weeks after ProPublica leaked the tax returns of the wealthiest Americans, the nonprofit news organization is out with a fresh breakdown on how PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) co-founder Peter Thiel "turned a retirement account for the middle class into a $5B tax-free piggy bank." Theil has been a vocal opponent of higher taxes, as well as a major funder of the Club for Growth Action Fund, a heavyweight anti-tax political action committee. According to the publication, he apparently took his opposition one step further, using a Roth IRA account to accumulate a massive amount a wealth.
- Backdrop: After Congress created Roth IRAs in 1997, the Clinton administration blocked higher income folks (singles earning more than $110,000) from opening the funds and capped contributions at $2,000 a year. Theil, who was just starting out at the time, was seemingly eligible to contribute under that amount. Annual contributions to Roth IRAs are now capped at $6,000 (or $7,000 for those who are 50 or older), but there are still many ways to make these accounts grow larger.
- Thiel bought 1.7M shares of PayPal in 1999 for $0.001 per share, or $1,700. Within a year, the value of his Roth jumped to $3.8M, and turned into over $30M when eBay bought out PayPal for $19 a share in 2002. Since then he has made highly successful investments in Facebook, Yelp and Palantir, and by 2019, his Roth held $5B "spread across 96 sub-accounts." The gains from all those sales are tax-free and Thiel could pull out the money in six years when he turns 59½. High-income taxpayers can also use Roth conversions, otherwise known as a "backdoor Roth," where money is moved from a traditional IRA to a Roth after paying a one-time income tax on the transferred assets.
- Need of reform? Some are skeptical about the Biden administration's new goals of funding infrastructure plans and other initiatives via taxing the rich. More often than not, it is the ultra-wealthy folk who could afford the lawyers or the elaborate schemes in order to avoid paying taxes. The report from ProPublica in early June showed that the 25 richest Americans, including Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, paid a true tax rate of only 3.4% between 2014 and 2018 (compared to the 14% in federal taxes paid by the median American household). "Billionaires are going to have to pay their fair share, every year," said Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who chairs the tax-writing finance committee.
- On Wednesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to raise the government's borrowing limit, citing additional funds needed to protect private information against leaks, like the ones at ProPublica.