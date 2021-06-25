Dow Jones futures boosted by infrastructure bill ahead of inflation report
Jun. 25, 2021 6:29 AM ETSPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), SPY, QQQBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Dow futures retained their edge overnight as President Biden announced an agreement on a bipartisan infrastructure plan. Contracts linked to the index climbed 0.3%, though the other averages weren't far behind, with the S&P 500 inching up 0.1% and Nasdaq ahead by 0.2%. The upward movement is a stark change from last week's FOMC induced selloff, with all three indexes heading into today's session up 2.4% for the week.
- Stressed out? Not really. Bank shares are on the march higher after the Fed announced that the biggest U.S. lenders could easily withstand a severe recession. According to the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test results, the 23 financial institutions that participated "would experience substantial losses under the severely adverse scenario but would remain well above their minimum risk-based requirements and could continue lending to businesses and households." That means big payouts like dividends and stock buybacks could be on their way, with announcements coming as soon as Monday.
- Investors this morning will also be watching the latest figures on personal consumption expenditures. The number is the Fed's preferred measurement for inflation as it captures changes in consumer behavior and has a broader scope than the consumer price index. The Y/Y number for May will also be the last reading that will factor in the base-effects from the depth of the pandemic, so pay more attention to the monthly figure. It's expected to slow to 0.6% in May, from 0.7% in April, excluding food and energy prices.
- Go deeper: COVID concerns are lingering in the background due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. "Six hundred thousand-plus Americans have died, and with this Delta variant you know there’s going to be others as well. You know it's going to happen. We've got to get young people vaccinated," Biden said during a trip to North Carolina. "The data couldn't be clearer: If you're vaccinated, you're safe. You are still at risk of getting seriously ill or dying if you in fact have not been vaccinated, that's just the fact."