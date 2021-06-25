Bristol Myers wins positive CHMP opinion for Abecma in multiple myeloma
Jun. 25, 2021 By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting Conditional Marketing Authorization for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), the company’s BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies.
- The CHMP opinion is based on results from Phase 2 KarMMa study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Abecma in 128 patients with heavily pre-treated and highly refractory multiple myeloma.
- The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which is expected to deliver its final decision within 67 days of receipt of the CHMP opinion.