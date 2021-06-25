Bristol Myers wins positive CHMP opinion for Abecma in multiple myeloma

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting Conditional Marketing Authorization for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel), the company’s BCMA-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell immunotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies.
  • The CHMP opinion is based on results from Phase 2 KarMMa study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Abecma in 128 patients with heavily pre-treated and highly refractory multiple myeloma.
  • The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which is expected to deliver its final decision within 67 days of receipt of the CHMP opinion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.