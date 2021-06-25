Amazon, Google probed by UK antitrust watchdog over fake reviews
Jun. 25, 2021
- The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has opened a formal probe into Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) over concerns the companies aren't doing enough to combat fake reviews on their sites.
- The CMA launched an initial investigation in May 2020 that looked at several platforms and their internal systems for identifying and mitigating fake reviews. The investigation "specific concerns such as whether Amazon and Google have been doing enough" to detect, investigate, and remove fake reviews and impose sanctions on offenders.
- The watchdog is also concerned that Amazon isn't doing enough to prevent and deter sellers from manipulating product reviews by taking the positive reviews from another product.
- The new probe will gather more information to determine if the companies broke consumer law by taking "insufficient action" against fake reviews. If the CMA decides the companies have violated the law, the watchdog can ask the companies to formally commit to policy changes or pursue court action.
- "We are investigating concerns that Amazon and Google have not been doing enough to prevent or remove fake reviews to protect customers and honest businesses. It’s important that these tech platforms take responsibility and we stand ready to take action if we find that they are not doing enough," says CMA Chief Executive Andrea Coscelli.
