United Rentals stock called an infrastructure winner by UBS

Jun. 25, 2021 7:45 AM ETURIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Aerial view of highway bridge construction over small river
Thomas De Wever/iStock via Getty Images

  • UBS upgrades United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to a Buy rating after having the stock slotted at Neutral.
  • Analyst Steven Fisher and team think the infrastructure stimulus agreement reached in Congress will lead to a "faster than expected recovery" in United Rentals business as construction spending accelerates.
  • "We think the $579b of incremental spending, assuming the majority goes to construction, equates to ~15% upside to current non-residential construction spending."
  • The firm sets FY22 and FY23 estimates on United Rentals ahead of consensus and forecasts a multi-year path of EBITDA growth.
  • UBS hikes its price target on United Rentals to $375 from $335.
  • Shares of United Rentals are up 1.64% premarket after gaining 2.82% yesterday.
  • Yesterday, Citi was out with a positive assessment on United Rentals.
