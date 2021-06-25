Ucommune's Changchun project achieves 99.38% occupancy rate
Jun. 25, 2021 7:50 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)UKBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) announced that its Changchun Water Cultural Park project achieved a 99.38% occupancy rate as of June, 2021, an increase from 95% occupancy rate in past two years.
- The project is located at the Changchun Culture of Water Ecology Park, which was constructed on the industrial heritage site of the Changchun Water Treatment Plant and was nominated for the "Best Urban Regeneration Project" award at the 2019 MIPIM Awards.
- After beginning to cooperate with Ucommune in July 2019, Changchun Water Cultural Park had achieved an occupancy rate of 92.5% in November, 2019.
- Two years since its launch, Ucommune's Changchun Water Cultural Park project has successfully expanded Changchun's local community.
- The Company is currently in negotiation for several additional projects, including the Changchun Satellite Plaza Project and Changchun Shuangchuang Base Project.
- Mao Daqing, founder of Ucommune, commented, "The Project is part of our commitment to our mission of providing a new style of work space through urban renewal. The renovation and reconstruction of the old buildings not only improves the efficiency and economics of the site but also delivers additional value and innovation for the work space in Changchun."
- Shares are up 2.48% PM.