UP Fintech get approvals-in-principle for Singapore trading, clearing
Jun. 25, 2021 UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) By: Liz Kiesche
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), aka Tiger Brokers, gets approval-in-principle for its Singapore subsidiary (TBSPL) to trade and clear securities in Singapore, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in that market.
- TBSPL received approvals-in-principle to be admitted as a clearing member of Singapore's The Central Depository (Pte) and as a trading member to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading.
- TIGR stock rises 2.1% in premarket trading.
- In May, UP Fintech stock soared after Q1 revenue more than tripled