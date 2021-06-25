UP Fintech get approvals-in-principle for Singapore trading, clearing

  • UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR), aka Tiger Brokers, gets approval-in-principle for its Singapore subsidiary (TBSPL) to trade and clear securities in Singapore, as it seeks to strengthen its presence in that market.
  • TBSPL received approvals-in-principle to be admitted as a clearing member of Singapore's The Central Depository (Pte) and as a trading member to Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and Singapore Exchange Derivatives Trading.
  • TIGR stock rises 2.1% in premarket trading.
  • In May, UP Fintech stock soared after Q1 revenue more than tripled
