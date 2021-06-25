Hibbett Sports impresses at Investor Day event
Jun. 25, 2021 8:00 AM ETHibbett, Inc. (HIBB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is being viewed favorably after the company held an Investor Day Event.
- Management outlined omnichannel initiatives and pointed to more upside in fashion footwear and apparel.
- Bank of America thinks the outlook from Hibbett Sports for increased penetration in higher margin footwear and apparel categories should also support product margin expansion. BofA says it expects the retailer's omnichannel initiatives to drive more market share gains as it benefits from competitors' closures and the continued rollout of same-day delivery.
- The firm boosts its EPS estimates on Hibbett Sports and raises the price objective to $110 from $100. The PT reps more than 40% upside for shares,
- Hibbett Sports was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for this week.