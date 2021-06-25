Acurx Pharmaceuticals prices $15M IPO

Jun. 25, 2021 8:26 AM ETAcurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP)ACXPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Clinical stage biopharmaceutical company Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) has priced its IPO of 2.5M newly-issued common shares at $6.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$15M.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 375,000 common shares.
  • Closing date is June 29, 2021.
  • Proceeds from the offering will be used to complete pre-clinical development of ACX-375C, complete the Phase 2b clinical trial of ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridium difficile Infections and for general corporate purposes.
  • In a recent analysis, SA contributor Donovan Jones talked about the IPO and stated that, "ACXP is a promising firm but is still at an early stage and the IPO may be more relevant for long-term hold institutional investors."
  • Press Release
